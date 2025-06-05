Sheep markets struggle in Niger ahead of Eid al-Adha amid insecurity and economic strain

With Eid al-Adha just days away, sheep markets in Niger are grappling with mounting challenges tied to insecurity and a worsening economic climate.

On Wednesday, trader Zimbeye Sekaraou stood beside his flock at a busy market in Niamey, the capital. The sheep he brought came from Dioundiou, a town in the Dosso Region near the borders with Nigeria and Benin — an area increasingly plagued by violence and restrictions.

“The situation there is really very worrying at the moment,” said Sekaraou. “There are villages where things are really not going well. So to go and buy sheep there, even to bring them home, is a problem, given the situation now that motorcycles are not allowed.”

Motorcycles, a common mode of transport in the region and essential for livestock trade, were recently banned due to security concerns. Authorities say they are frequently used by extremist groups operating across the Sahel.

Security in Niger has sharply deteriorated since a military coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023. The country, one of the poorest in the world, now faces international sanctions and suspended aid. Alongside Mali and Burkina Faso, it forms the Alliance of Sahel States — all governed by military juntas.

In an effort to stabilize sheep supply ahead of the Muslim holiday, the government has banned livestock exports this year. The measure appears to have succeeded in keeping sheep available in local markets, but the impact of the ongoing financial crisis remains deeply felt.

“There is certainly enough livestock,” said Hasoumi Daouda, a shopper at the Niamey market. “But in reality, it’s the financial crisis that makes them too expensive to buy.”

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is marked by the traditional slaughter of a sheep to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son. For many Nigeriens this year, affording that sacrifice may prove difficult.