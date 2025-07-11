Trump garners Nobel Peace prize nominations amid mixed global reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeing a wave of Nobel Peace Prize nominations from global leaders who praise his recent diplomatic efforts, though not without controversy.

In a high-profile moment at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally handed Trump a letter nominating him for the prestigious award. “It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved,” Netanyahu said during a dinner meeting focused on Iran and the war in Gaza.

Just days later, African leaders echoed that sentiment. Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema hailed Trump’s role in mediating peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda—two nations long embroiled in conflict. “He brought peace back to a region where that was never possible,” Nguema said. “He deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The nominations highlight Trump's intensified push during his second term to brand himself a global peacemaker—referencing everything from the Abraham Accords to de-escalation between India and Pakistan.

Yet not all are convinced. Darlene Superville of the Associated Press noted that peace remains elusive in key conflicts like Russia–Ukraine and Israel–Hamas. Pakistan, for instance, nominated Trump—then quickly condemned him for bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.

While the Nobel Peace Prize process is confidential, nominations from national leaders are allowed. Still, critics argue that Trump’s record of sowing division undermines the spirit of the award, even as his supporters tout his diplomatic achievements.