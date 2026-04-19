Argentina: Buenos Aires mixes faith and techno in tribute to Pope Francis

Portuguese priest and DJ Guilherme Peixoto led the event, blending electronic music with excerpts from speeches by Pope Francis. The gathering drew hundreds and sought to echo the late pontiff’s message of peace and fraternity. Peixoto, 50, has gained international attention for bridging faith and club culture, with performances in cities including Rio de Janeiro and Beirut. Addressing the crowd, he described peace as both a gift and something inherently fragile. Organisers said the format reflects evolving ways of engaging younger audiences with spiritual themes in Buenos Aires, a city closely tied to Francis’s legacy. The tribute combined music, prayer and public participation, with performances beginning around 20:00 local time. In Argentina, where the former pope remains a powerful figure, the event illustrated how his message continues to shape cultural and religious expression beyond traditional settings.