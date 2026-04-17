Italy: 25 hostages freed as Naples bank gang vanishes underground

The attackers entered a Crédit Agricole branch in central Naples around midday, seized control of the premises and detained staff and customers for about two hours. All hostages were later released without injury, but the suspects fled before police units entered the building, raising concerns over the level of preparation and security gaps. Investigators believe the tunnel had been prepared in advance over several weeks, allowing the robbers to access safe deposit boxes whose contents are difficult to trace. A vehicle with temporary registration plates found near the scene is undergoing forensic analysis for DNA and GPS data. Italian police and specialised units are leading the inquiry, focusing on possible accomplices and the use of underground infrastructure in urban crime. The case highlights a shift towards more organised bank robberies in Italy, with gangs using long-term planning and underground access. Recent heists involving tunnels and drilled vaults have raised concerns over their growing sophistication.