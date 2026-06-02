US to slash visa processing sites in Africa from 50 to 20

The United States plans to sharply reduce the number of embassies and consulates in Africa that process visas for foreign applicants.

The move will cut the current network from almost 50 locations to just 20 “hub” sites in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and an internal State Department memo seen by The Associated Press.

A final date has not been confirmed, but officials expect the changes to take effect in June.

Part of wider immigration crackdown

The decision is part of the Trump administration’s broader push to tighten immigration controls.

It aims to reduce both immigrant and non-immigrant visa approvals, while also tackling visa overstays in the United States.

The State Department has also been scaling back staffing at embassies and consulates globally.

New “hub” system across Africa

Under the new plan, visa processing will be centralised in 20 designated hubs across the continent.

A directive approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week instructs the State Department to concentrate consular operations in these locations.

According to the memo, applicants from countries without a hub will need to travel to another country to complete visa processing.

Travel burden expected to rise

The change is expected to create additional costs and logistical challenges for applicants.

Many will have to travel long distances to access visa services, depending on where they are based.

Consular sections in non-hub countries will remain open but with limited services.

They will continue to assist U.S. citizens, handle emergency cases, and process select diplomatic visas.

Official US response

The State Department said it regularly reviews overseas operations to ensure resources align with U.S. priorities.

It said visa systems must maintain strict security screening while supporting national interests.

The 20 visa hubs in Africa

The approved processing centres will be:

Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cape Town, Dakar, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Johannesburg, Kampala, Kigali, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Monrovia, Nairobi, Port Louis, Praia, and Yaoundé.