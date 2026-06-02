Vote count begins as ruling party targets landslide win

Vote counting is underway in Ethiopia after millions of citizens cast ballots in a parliamentary election widely expected to hand Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his ruling Prosperity Party another five-year term, despite security incidents, opposition concerns and ongoing conflicts.

Polling stations closed late Monday night across Ethiopia, with vote counting beginning early Tuesday after millions of citizens took part in legislative elections.

Authorities extended voting by six hours, keeping polling stations open until midnight to accommodate high turnout in several areas.

More than 50 million people were registered to vote in the election, which will determine the composition of the House of Representatives and ultimately the country's next prime minister.

Results are expected within days, with the National Electoral Board indicating a final announcement could come by June 11.

Security incidents disrupt voting

While voting proceeded normally at the vast majority of polling stations, election officials reported security-related disruptions in parts of Oromia and Amhara, regions affected by ongoing unrest.

According to electoral commission chairperson Melatework Hailu, voting was interrupted at some locations and 143 polling stations did not open because of security concerns.

No detailed information was provided about the incidents, although voting resumed at several affected stations.

A heavy military presence was visible in Addis Ababa throughout election day as authorities sought to ensure a peaceful process.

Prosperity Party expected to secure victory

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party is widely expected to retain its parliamentary majority and secure a new five-year mandate.

The ruling party won 96 percent of parliamentary seats in the 2021 election and is running unopposed in dozens of constituencies this year.

After casting his vote in Oromia, Abiy said the next five years would be a period of “historic transformation” for Ethiopia and called for greater determination and sacrifice to achieve national goals.

The 49-year-old leader has governed since 2018 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for helping end decades of hostility between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Opposition and analysts question competitiveness

Despite visible voter turnout, opposition parties and analysts have raised concerns about the fairness and competitiveness of the election.

Many opposition figures remain in exile, in prison or politically marginalised, while armed groups continue to challenge federal authority in parts of the country.

Analysts at Chatham House described the vote as likely to be among the least competitive since Ethiopia introduced multiparty democracy in 1991.

Observers note that several opposition parties lack the resources and organisational strength needed to challenge the ruling party effectively.

Conflicts continue to shape political landscape

The election is taking place against a backdrop of persistent instability in several regions.

No vote was held in Tigray, where tensions remain high following the devastating 2020-2022 civil war that displaced more than one million people.

Insurgencies also continue in Oromia and Amhara, where armed groups have threatened to disrupt the electoral process.

Beyond its internal challenges, Ethiopia faces regional tensions involving Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan and Egypt over territorial and strategic disputes.

Economy remains a key factor

Despite political and security concerns, Ethiopia continues to post some of the fastest economic growth rates in the world.

The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to expand by more than nine percent this year, driven by infrastructure projects, industrial investment and rising exports.

However, high inflation, mounting debt and widespread poverty remain major concerns for many Ethiopians.

Observers from the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development monitored the vote, while the European Union did not deploy an election observation mission.

The outcome is expected to consolidate Abiy’s grip on power, even as debate continues over the state of democracy and political freedoms in Africa’s second-most populous nation.