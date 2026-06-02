Ghana temporarily halts repatriation sign-ups in South Africa

Ghanaian authorities have suspended new registrations for a programme helping citizens return home from South Africa, following an overwhelming response from applicants.

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria announced that no new applications will be accepted from June 2 as officials work through the large number of requests already submitted.

More than 1,500 Ghanaians have so far signed up for the voluntary repatriation initiative, according to the mission.

Officials said the pause is necessary to allow for the assessment and verification of applications before the next stage of the process can begin.

The High Commission stressed that the exercise remains active and has not been discontinued. It said a fresh registration period will be opened once the current applications have been reviewed.

The programme is aimed at assisting Ghanaian nationals in South Africa who wish to return home voluntarily, with authorities coordinating the process through diplomatic and immigration channels.

While no date has been set for the next registration phase, officials said further information will be shared after the ongoing review is completed.

The High Commission also thanked members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa for their cooperation and patience, noting that interest in the programme has exceeded expectations.