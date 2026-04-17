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Deportees arrive in Kinshasa from U.S. under Trump agreement

Deportees arrive in Kinshasa from U.S. under Trump agreement
Around 15 U.S. deportees arrived in Kinshasa   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic of Congo

After being deported from the United States, around 15 people touched down in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, early Friday.

It marks the latest episode in the Trump administration’s strategy of using agreements with African nations to speed up migrant removals.

Originally from Latin America, the deportees are set to stay in the country for a short period according to US officials.

All received legal protection from U.S. judges preventing them from being returned to their home countries.

The International Organisation for Migration will offer ‘assisted voluntary return’ , which one U.S. attorney described as ‘alarming’, given that the deportees spent months fighting hard to not have to go home.

Earlier this month, Congo’s government stated it will receive some migrants as part of an agreement with the Trump administration. It referred to the arrangement as ‘temporary’ , adding that the US would cover all of the costs involved.

The U.S. has clinched similar deals with at least seven other African countries.

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