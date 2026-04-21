New MONUSCO chief makes first field visit to eastern DRC

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), James Swan, began his first field visit to eastern DRC since taking office on Monday.

The first day of the visit focused on assessing the security situation in the Grand Nord, reviewing efforts to protect civilians, and strengthening dialogue with provincial authorities.

Upon arrival in Beni, Swan and his delegation received a security briefing before proceeding to Force Headquarters, where they were welcomed with a guard of honour.

The Head of MONUSCO then received a Force briefing on the evolving security situation in the Grand Nord, including the threats that continue to weigh on civilian populations and the efforts being deployed to support protection and stabilisation in the area.

The discussions also provided an opportunity to review the security dynamics affecting this part of North Kivu, which has for years been impacted by violence from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Although violence has recently declined in some localities, the region remains highly vulnerable because of the continued mobility of armed groups and instability across several parts of the Grand Nord.

In the afternoon, Swan took part in a meeting with MONUSCO officials and members of the United Nations Country Team to assess the situation in Beni and the wider Grand Nord, as well as the joint actions being carried out in support of communities affected by insecurity.

The discussions covered both security challenges and humanitarian needs, as well as the response being provided by the Mission and UN partners.

Swan then travelled to the Governor’s Office, where he met with the Military Governor of North Kivu, Major General Evariste Kakule Somo.

Their discussions focused on the security situation in the Grand Nord, the protection of civilians, and stronger cooperation between MONUSCO and Congolese institutions at the provincial and local levels.

The meeting was followed by a working session on the recommendations of the Peace Forum regarding the ADF issue.