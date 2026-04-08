DR Congo: Uncertainty over the release of FARDC soldiers by M23

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the relocation process for army members released by the AFC/M23 rebel group appears to be at a standstill, according to French radio RFI.

On March 8, the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 announced the liberation of 5,000 soldiers from the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC) previously captured by the group.

At the time, the movement’s spokesperson said these soldiers had been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRCI), which was then supposed to supervise their transfer to Kinshasa.

“As a neutral mediator, the ICRC stands ready to support such an operation with the agreement of all parties,” François Moreillon, head of the ICRC delegation in the DRC, said at the time.

But a month has gone by and the relocation has yet to happen.

RFI reported that the AFC/M23 has increased pressure on the Congolese government, even accusing Kinshasa of refusing to take these soldiers back.

On the other hand, government sources told RFI that negotiations were ongoing and underlined logistical and financial concerns, as well as worries regarding the intentions of the AFC/M23.