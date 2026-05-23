Sonkomania: Senegal's ousted PM strikes a chord with disaffected youth

This isn’t the first time Senegal’s newly ousted prime minister has been fired. A former tax inspector, he was sacked after accusing a high-ranking official of fraud.

He went on to found the African Patriots of Senegal for Labor, Ethics and Fraternity, or PASTEF, party in 2014 and is still known for his anti-corruption message.

The charismatic 51-year-old has a passionate following among Senegal’s disaffected youth. Their response to his pan-African and anti-colonial rhetoric led to the term 'Sonkomania' to describe the fervor of their support.

In 2019, Sonko was the youngest person to ever run for president of Senegal. He came third but established a strong base of support.

Five years later, he was ready to run again but was barred from standing due to a conviction for defamation. Instead he backed his fellow PASTEF member, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, whose first-round victory has been largely attributed to Sonko.

Faye appointed Sonko prime minister but the two soon clashed over the direction of their coalition government and Sonko’s public criticism of the president.

And while Sonko might have the popular support, for now at least, Faye is the one in power. But come 2029, Sonko is sure to prove a fierce rival for the presidency.