Senegal's Ousmane Sonko mobilizes Pastef ahead of 2027 elections

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko held a series of political meetings over the weekend, convening allies and party members to structure his camp ahead of local elections in 2027, while announcing the first-ever congress of his party, Pastef, scheduled for June 6.

Sonko first met behind closed doors Saturday with his coalition, the Alliance patriotique pour le travail et l'éthique (Apte)—mirroring President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's own "Diomaye président" coalition.

The parallel structures reflect what analysts describe as a growing "political competition" between the two leaders, six months into their mandate.

Historic party congress announced

On Sunday, Sonko convened Pastef's national council, announcing the party's first congress since its 2014 creation—a "crucial step in the consolidation and institutionalization" of Pastef, according to a communiqué.

A commission will oversee membership card sales starting in April, priced at 1,000 CFA francs in Senegal, 20 euros in Europe, and 20 dollars elsewhere.

The goal: reach one million members through an "openness to allies" policy, allowing sympathizers to join without full militant status.

Mobilizing for future elections

Sonko called on militants and allies to recruit mayors and mobilize ahead of the 2027 local elections and the 2029 presidential vote.

He also made clear he has no intention of resigning as Prime Minister. "The steamroller is in motion," Sonko wrote on Facebook, summarizing his weekend activities.