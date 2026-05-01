Kenya temporarily waives fuel standards to combat Iran war shortages

Kenya will temporarily waive fuel quality standards over shortages due to the war in the Middle East, the government said on Thursday.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted international shipping routes vital to oil and gas imports from the Gulf.

In response to a request from the energy ministry and petroleum sector stakeholders, the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry said it would waive the maximum sulphur parameter to the maximum limit of 50mg/kg for six months.

The measure "is intended to ensure continued fuel availability and sustain economic stability during the current period of global supply disruption,” the ministry said, adding that the measure will be reviewed in six months "or earlier if global supply conditions improve.”

The move follows a warning from United Nations Secretary-General Antoniò Guterres that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is "strangling the global economy" and supply chains would take "months to recover."