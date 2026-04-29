China’s zero‑tariff push wins backing from South Africa and Kenya

Officials and business leaders in South Africa and Kenya are welcoming China’s new zero‑tariff policy for 53 African nations, saying it will open fresh trade opportunities, cut costs for small businesses, and strengthen economic ties across the continent

Beginning May 1, China will grant zero‑tariff access to goods from 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.

South African officials say the move will significantly expand the country’s export potential.

“This is a fantastic opportunity. From May 1, we will take full advantage of it,” said Parks Tau, South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

He noted that tariff‑free access will boost the volume of South African products entering the Chinese market.

Amukelani Kubayi, acting director for Trade and Investment Promotion in Johannesburg, called the policy “a major milestone,” adding that it will create new avenues for local traders.

He emphasized that small and medium‑sized enterprises stand to benefit the most, particularly in agriculture, where citrus, wine, and aloe‑based products are expected to see strong growth.

South African entrepreneurs with long‑standing ties to China echoed this optimism.

Businessman Manelisa Bane said zero‑rated goods would generate “significant savings” for SMEs and deepen technological collaboration between the two countries.

Kenya sees ‘infinite opportunities’ in new policy

In Nairobi, the Chinese Embassy and Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs hosted a seminar titled Zero Tariffs, Infinite Opportunities.

Kenyan officials expressed confidence that the policy will help the country upgrade product quality and improve its business environment.

“The partnership between Kenya and China is enduring, adaptable, and robust,” said Josphat Maikara, director general for Political and Diplomatic Affairs.

He added that the initiative comes at a time of global economic uncertainty, making strengthened bilateral cooperation even more valuable.

A broader vision for China‑Africa economic ties

The zero‑tariff rollout follows a message from Xi Jinping to the 2025 FOCAC coordinators’ meeting, where he reaffirmed China’s readiness to negotiate a China‑Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development.

The plan includes extending zero‑tariff treatment across all tariff lines for participating African nations.

With African officials and business leaders already signalling strong support, the policy is poised to reshape trade flows and deepen China‑Africa economic integration in the years ahead.