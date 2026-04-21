China pledges deeper cooperation with Mozambique

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo held talks in Beijing on Tuesday, and the two heads of state agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a China-Mozambique community with a shared future in the new era.

During the talks, Xi said China and Mozambique have maintained mutual trust and always supported each other since the establishment of diplomatic relations, setting a fine example of China-Africa friendship and South-South cooperation.

Under the new circumstances, continuously deepening friendly cooperation between China and Mozambique meets the common aspiration of the peoples of both countries and aligns with the trend of the times in which the Global South strengthens solidarity and cooperation to jointly address challenges, said the Chinese president.

Xi noted that China stands ready to work with Mozambique to take the implementation of outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges as opportunities to advance the joint pursuit of modernization.

Xi called on the two sides to continue to firmly support each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests and major concerns, intensify exchanges in various fields and at various levels including between the governments, political parties, and legislatures and at the sub-national level, while enhancing sharing of experience in party and state governance.

Noting the two countries enjoy high economic complementarity and broad prospects for cooperation, Xi said China is willing to work together with Mozambique to foster greater synergy between development strategies, innovate cooperation modes, explore new ways for cooperation in infrastructure and comprehensive development of energy and minerals, and actively cultivate growth drivers for cooperation in agriculture, new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and other fields, so as to promote high-quality and sustainable development of practical cooperation between the two countries.

In a volatile and turbulent world, the two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation within the United Nations and other organizations, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly champion international fairness and justice, said Xi.

As the impact of the Middle East conflict spills over to African countries, China stands ready to work hand in hand with Africa to address these challenges, jointly promote peace and work together to advance development, Xi said, calling on both sides to uphold the principles for peace, maintain the resolve for development, and promote win-win cooperation.

Starting from May 1, China will grant 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines, and China will further expand the entry of African products through ways including upgrading relevant green channels, said Xi.

For his part, Chapo said that China is a true friend and has always provided selfless support and assistance to Mozambique, noting that his country attaches great importance to relations with China, unconditionally sticks to the one-China principle, and supports China in realizing national reunification.

He said Mozambique is ready to boost solidarity and friendship with China and carry out closer cooperation in economy and trade, agriculture, energy and other fields, and jointly open the new chapter of building a Mozambique-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Chapo said that the implementation of outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and China's zero-tariff policies for African countries having diplomatic relations with China will provide important assistance for the economic and social development of African countries.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of more than 20 cooperation documents in areas such as the Belt and Road cooperation, implementation of the Global Security Initiative, economy and trade, people-to-people exchange, health care and news media.

The two sides issued a joint statement on building a China-Mozambique community with a shared future in the new era.

On Tuesday evening, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcome banquet for Chapo and his wife Gueta Selemane Chapo at the Great Hall of the People.