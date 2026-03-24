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Ukraine wants to import gas from Mozambique, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, 17 March 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ukraine

Ukraine has expressed interest in importing liquefied natural gas from Mozambique, as years of Russian attacks have strained its energy resources.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with his Mozambique counterpart Daniel Chapo on Monday. After the meeting, Zelensky wrote on X that Ukraine could help Mozambique counter “security challenges” in exchange for “gas supplies.”

"Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies. Mozambique is interested in Ukraine's experience and technologies to strengthen its internal security and protect people from terror," Zelensky wrote.

Mozambique has been battling a jihadist insurgency since 2017.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s domestic gas production covered almost all of its needs, according to Reuters. In the past four years, Russian strikes have severely crippled its production infrastructure.

Late last year Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said Ukraine has lost about half its gas output, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Mozambique is a major African gas ‌producer and ongoing projects with companies TotalEnergies and Eni could boost the country’s exports. French oil supermajor TotalEnergies relaunched its controversial $20 billion gas project in January, 5 years after a devastating jihadist attack shut it down.

Additional sources • Reuters

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