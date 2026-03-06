Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners but peace talks appear stalled

Moscow and Kyiv are set to exchange 500 POWs each by Friday even as peace talks remain stalled.

Two hundred Russian prisoners of war were set free on Thursday, as part of an exchange with Ukraine. Kyiv confirmed the return of the same number of Ukrainian fighters.

The swap was agreed during last month's talks in Geneva.

In total, 500 POWs will be released by each side, with the remaining captives set to be exchanged on Friday.

Four years into the war, peace talks appear to have stalled.

The Geneva negotiations were the third round of talks this year between Russia, Ukraine and the US - but territory remains a sticking point.

Kyiv refuses to hand over areas of the eastern region of Donetsk not yet under Russian control. Ukraine has refused despite pressure from Washington to make a deal.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says his priority is to end the war and he'll continue the diplomatic process.

But the picture could soon be changing, as soaring energy prices due to the war in Iran are strengthening Russia's ability to profit from its energy exports and continue to pay for the war in Ukraine.