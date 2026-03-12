Atlanta bets on its film future amid industry slowdown

Atlanta, long known as the Hollywood of the South, saw a boom in recent years thanks to blockbuster superhero films like Superman and hit TV series. But movie production across Georgia has slowed, with much of it moving overseas. Spending in the state fell from over $4 billion in 2022 to around $2.6 billion in 2024, and Atlanta film permits have dropped by roughly half in the past year.

Despite the downturn, Shadowbox Studios, one of metro Atlanta’s largest soundstage operators, is betting on the city’s creative future. Jeremiah Cullen, the studio’s Director of Global Sales, said the city can host productions set anywhere in the world. “You might need Russia or the Himalayas or even LA, but you can do it here in Atlanta with Georgia locals,” he said, highlighting how local productions help boost the Georgia economy and empower area creatives.

Shadowbox is also training the next generation of filmmakers through its Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP), which partners with historically Black colleges and universities in Atlanta. Seth Hauer, the studio’s Manager of Workforce Development, explained that the pilot program teaches students essential skills, from reading call sheets and using walkie-talkie lingo to surviving long production days, while gathering feedback to improve future programs.

For aspiring filmmakers like Julian Williams, Atlanta’s film scene offers a homegrown alternative to Hollywood. “I just love Atlanta,” he said. “I wanna stick with the Atlanta film scene and see where it can go from here.” With studios investing in training and local talent, Atlanta hopes to weather the slowdown and reclaim its place as a major production hub.