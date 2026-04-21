Jackson biopic 'Michael' is a family affair as nephew takes lead role

The new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' premiered in Los Angeles on Monday with the late singer's family in attendance.

Lead actor Jaafar Jackson — Michael's nephew and the son of Jermaine — described how he prepared for the role.

"I really came with dissecting a lot of the videos and also getting as much insight into how Michael felt after each performance, which was hard to get because none of that is online," he said.

"I knew he wasn't satisfied with the Motown performance, specifically the spin to the toes and also the moonwalk, but that gave me the liberty to not try and do it perfectly," the actor added.

Colman Domingo played Jackson's notoriously demanding father, Joe. Nia Long appears as Michael's mother Katherine, forced to balance her faith with her family's fame:

"You know, I think that's what women do," Long told reporters on the red carpet.

"That divine feminine energy can accomplish anything," she said. "When I think of Katherine Jackson, I think of a woman who was very deliberate about her choices. She was a God-fearing woman, is a God-fearing woman. She is dedicated to her family."

For Michael's sister, LaToya, seeing her early life recreated on screen was an emotional experience.

"It was touching and yes, of course I cried. However, Colman did a fabulous job as my father and I'm very proud of that as well."

Michael's older brother Jackie was also there. "A lot of people think that my father made us. No, we loved to entertain. That's what we wanted to do in life. As little kids entertain. That's we love to do," he said.

'Michael_'_ is directed by Antoine Fuqua and opens in theaters on 22 April in the United Kingdom and on 24 April in the United States.