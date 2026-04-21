Indigenous leaders urge global action amid growing health and climate concerns

Indigenous representatives from around the world convened in New York this week for the 25th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, calling for stronger protections of their rights and greater inclusion in global decision-making.

Opening the session, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the vital role Indigenous peoples play in preserving culture and protecting the planet.

He described them as “guardians of nature” and warned that global crises, from environmental degradation to inequality, are disproportionately affecting Indigenous communities.

Guterres stressed that despite contributing the least to global challenges, Indigenous peoples often bear the greatest burden. He pointed to ongoing conflicts over land, the exploitation of natural resources, and the erosion of cultural identity as urgent concerns.

Experts at the forum underscored the deepening health risks facing Indigenous populations, driven by the combined impacts of colonial legacies, climate change, and armed conflict.

They emphasised that Indigenous health is closely tied to land, environment, and sovereignty, and cannot be addressed through conventional public health approaches alone.

Advocates also raised concerns about the extraction of critical minerals for the global energy transition, warning it is fueling displacement and rights violations while limiting direct access to climate funding for Indigenous communities.