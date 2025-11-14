Indigenous protesters halt COP30, demand seat at table in Amazon standoff

In a powerful demonstration of dissent, approximately 100 Indigenous protesters blocked the main entrance to the UN climate conference (COP30) on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon for 90 minutes Friday, culminating in a symbolic dialogue where the conference president held a protester's baby during negotiations.

The peaceful standoff, guarded by Brazilian Army soldiers who prevented entry but avoided clashes, featured impassioned appeals from Indigenous leaders.

"We've been here for days saying the same thing. We want to be heard. We want to sit at the negotiation table too," declared Alessandra Korap, a Munduruku woman from Pará State.

Her statement highlighted the central conflict of a conference touted as empowering Indigenous voices, yet which protesters say continues to exclude them from critical decisions about their lands.

Confronting development decrees and resource extraction

Korap directly criticized President Lula's policies, citing Decree 12075 on waterways and accusing his government of prioritizing destructive industries over Indigenous rights.

"They congratulate themselves when they approve oil. They applaud when they approve mining," she stated, asserting, "We don't want money in exchange for our land... We want respect."

The protest follows violent clashes earlier in the week, underscoring mounting frustration over resource exploitation in Indigenous territories.

Symbolic resolution after tense standoff

The demonstration concluded after COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago engaged protesters in lengthy talks, even cradling a baby during discussions.

He ultimately authorized a group to enter through a side door, while UN staff rerouted hundreds of other attendees.

Civil society groups formed protective chains around the protesters, ensuring their message was heard at a conference meant to address a crisis disproportionately affecting Indigenous communities.