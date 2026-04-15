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Brazil calls for stronger defence preparedness as LAAD expo opens in São Paulo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, stands next to an F-39E Gripen fighter jet during a ceremony presenting the first supersonic aircraft assembled in Brazi   -  
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AP Photo

By Agencies

with AP

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has renewed calls for stronger defence capabilities as Latin America’s largest security and defence exhibition opens in São Paulo.

The LAAD Security expo brings together industry leaders, government officials and military representatives to showcase the latest technologies in protection, intelligence and defence systems.

Speaking recently, Lula emphasized that while South America remains a peaceful region, greater military readiness is essential.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil: "Here in South America, we position ourselves as a region of peace. Here, no one has nuclear bombs, no one has atomic bombs. But I don't know if comrade Ramaphosa realizes that if we don't prepare in terms of defense, one day someone might invade us.”

Brazilian officials say the focus is not on conflict, but on deterrence and preparedness. Lieutenant-Brigadier Heraldo Rodrigues, Secretary of Defense Products, stressed that maintaining strong defence forces is necessary to prevent external threats.

The exhibition highlights Brazil’s ambition to expand defence cooperation and boost domestic production through joint development of military technology and equipment.

As geopolitical tensions evolve globally, authorities say initiatives like LAAD Security reflect a growing push across the region to balance peace with preparedness.

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