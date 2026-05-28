Armenia holds first military parade in a decade on Republic Day

Thousands gathered in Republic Square as units from different branches of the armed forces marched through the capital, accompanied by displays of armoured vehicles, artillery systems and low‑flying military aircraft. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the ceremony, describing it as a symbol of a “new historical era” for Armenia and framing the parade as a demonstration of statehood and resilience after years of war and political crisis. The event drew particular attention as the country continues to redefine its security and diplomatic priorities in the South Caucasus, following changes along its borders and shifting alliances in the region. The national holiday commemorates the creation of the First Republic of Armenia in 1918, a short‑lived independent state that existed until its incorporation into the Soviet Union in 1921, and is often used by leaders to invoke themes of independence and continuity. During the parade, Armenia showcased a range of defence assets, including domestically produced military systems and drones, with government officials saying the display reflected ongoing efforts to modernise and professionalise the armed forces. Beyond its military dimension, the ceremony also carried a political message, with Pashinyan linking the occasion to prospects for a lasting peace agreement with neighbouring Azerbaijan after decades of conflict and instability. He presented the parade as part of a broader strategy to secure Armenia’s sovereignty through both strengthened defence capabilities and diplomatic engagement aimed at opening borders, normalising relations and reducing the risk of future war.