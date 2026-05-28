Switzerland: Footage from the scene emerge after Winterthur station stabbing injures three

The assault took place shortly after 8.30am at the main station in Winterthur, a city of around 123,000 people situated near Zurich and serving as a key transport interchange in north-eastern Switzerland. Emergency services responded rapidly, securing the area before conveying the three victims to hospital. All are Swiss nationals, aged 28, 43 and 52. One sustained serious injuries; the other two were reported to be in a moderate condition. Zurich cantonal police confirmed that the suspect, also a Swiss national, was detained at the scene. Forensic teams subsequently cordoned off significant sections of the station for much of the day as investigators gathered evidence and worked to establish the precise circumstances of the attack. Witnesses quoted by local media described seeing a man running through the station in the moments surrounding the assault. Police, however, declined to confirm details that circulated on social media regarding what may have been said at the scene. Authorities have yet to establish a motive and say the investigation remains ongoing. Officers have not indicated whether the suspect was known to any of the victims, nor have they classified the incident as an act of terrorism. The attack caused temporary disruption to rail services and station operations before normal activity gradually resumed.