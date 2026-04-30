Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US reaffirms support for Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, left, is welcomed by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, April 29, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Morocco

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reiterated Washington's support for Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in Rabat, urging a "swift" resolution to a conflict that has been ongoing since 1975.

The US reaffirmed its support for Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara on Wednesday during a meeting between Landau and Nacer Bourita, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Morocco is pushing an autonomy proposal for the region that would give Western Sahara autonomy over social and economic policy, budget and taxation, while Rabat would retain control over foreign relations, the judiciary and currency.

The United Nations has also backed the initiative.

"We are certainly trying, in the framework now of the most recent Security Council resolution, to bring a peaceful resolution to that conflict that has gone on for an unacceptable time since 1975, when I was only 11 years old," Landau said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

"This can't be that, that these kind of conflicts last beyond the lifespan of human beings.”

The pro-independence Polisario Front, backed by Algeria and representing the region's indigenous Sahrawi population, resumed its fight for self-determination in 2020 after a proposed referendum failed to take place.

"Today, against this backdrop, the United States supports an approach that we hope will lead to a definitive solution within the sole framework of the initiative for autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty presented by the Kingdom of Morocco,” Bourita told reporters.

The US recognised Morocco’s claim over the mineral-rich former Spanish colony in 2020, in return for Morocco’s rapprochement with Israel.

Rabat has since deployed increasingly forceful diplomatic efforts to rally other countries to its side.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..