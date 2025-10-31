Sahrawi refugees protest U.S. draft resolution ahead of key UN vote

In the Algerian desert region of Tindouf, Sahrawi refugees took to the streets for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, voicing anger over a proposed U.S. resolution that they say sidelines their long-promised right to self-determination. The UN Security Council is expected to vote on the text this Friday, 31 October.

The draft resolution, circulated by Washington, renews the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) but, according to the Polisario Front, shifts focus toward Moroccan autonomy while downgrading the prospect of a referendum — a core demand of the Sahrawi independence movement since 1991.

One protester rejected the U.S. approach outright, saying: “This plan does not represent me. It is an unfair plan. Who is Trump to decide on the Sahrawi people?” Another demonstrator insisted the rallies reflect the will of the displaced population: “It is the majority voice of the Sahrawi people, the voice of resistance, the voice of rejection of the occupation and the voice of wanting to return to a free Sahara.”

A third participant stressed that visibility is vital: “I believe that the only thing we can do for ourselves is to speak up for ourselves.”

The tensions trace back to 2020, when the Trump administration recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara — a move not endorsed by the UN, which still considers the territory non-self-governing. The refugee camps in Tindouf were established nearly 50 years ago following Morocco’s “Green March” and Spain’s withdrawal in 1975.

As the Security Council prepares to vote, Sahrawi protesters say they will continue raising their voices to keep the referendum — and their future — from slipping off the agenda.