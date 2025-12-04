Welcome to Africanews

GCC backs Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara Amid UN endorsement

Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, 3 December 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Morocco

The Gulf Cooperation Council has reiterated its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

At the end of 46th session of the Supreme Council - it welcomed the UN Security Council's recent endorsement of Rabat's autonomy plan as a realistic basis for resolving the dispute.

The council said this was a significant step towards achieving a practical and feasible solution that reflects growing global recognition of the initiative.

The Western Sahara has been the scene of Africa's longest-running territorial dispute since the departure of colonial power Spain in 1975.

Morocco has long considered the territory its own while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to establish an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic.

But, as with similar UN resolutions in previous years, the text makes no mention of a referendum on self-determination that includes independence as an option.

