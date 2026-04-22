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US considers sending 1,100 Afghans to DR Congo amid resettlement halt

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, United States, on Sept. 27, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

USA

The Trump administration is considering a controversial new plan, to send more than 1,000 Afghans who supported US forces, not to America, but to central Africa.

Up to 1,100 Afghans currently stranded in Qatar could be resettled in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the New York Times and to the AfghanEvac non-profit.

Many in this group worked directly with US troops during the war in Afghanistan, including interpreters and family members of service personnel. More than 400 are children.

They were evacuated for their safety after the US withdrawal and have now spent over a year in limbo.

The talks come after the administration halted a program that previously allowed these Afghans to apply for resettlement in the United States.

Advocates say around 900 of them are already eligible to enter the US and argue the solution is simple. “Just welcome them to America.”

But instead, officials are exploring third country options, including the DRC, a nation already facing a massive displacement crisis.

Additional sources • The Guardian

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