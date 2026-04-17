American singer D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder of teenage girl

American singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found last year in the trunk of a car registered to him.

US authorities say he has been under investigation since the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the abandoned vehicle.

She had been ​missing for nearly a year and a half when her body was discovered on 8 September, the day after she would have turned 15.

The police were called to a Hollywood tow yard because of reports of a foul smell coming from the car.

Court documents show they found a cadaver bag containing a head and torso in the vehicle, and a second one holding dismembered body part.

Hernandez was identified after forensic examinations.

Los Angeles police say the 21-year-old singer - whose legal name is David Anthony Burke - is being held without bail on suspicion of murder.

His lawyers say he is innocent.

D4vd gained popularity among Generation Z fans for his blend of indie rock, R&B and lo-fi pop. He went viral on TikTok in 2022 with the hit “Romantic Homicide.”