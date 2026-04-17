American singer D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder of teenage girl

USA
American singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found last year in the trunk of a car registered to him.
US authorities say he has been under investigation since the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the abandoned vehicle.
She had been missing for nearly a year and a half when her body was discovered on 8 September, the day after she would have turned 15.
The police were called to a Hollywood tow yard because of reports of a foul smell coming from the car.
Court documents show they found a cadaver bag containing a head and torso in the vehicle, and a second one holding dismembered body part.
Hernandez was identified after forensic examinations.
Los Angeles police say the 21-year-old singer - whose legal name is David Anthony Burke - is being held without bail on suspicion of murder.
His lawyers say he is innocent.
D4vd gained popularity among Generation Z fans for his blend of indie rock, R&B and lo-fi pop. He went viral on TikTok in 2022 with the hit “Romantic Homicide.”
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