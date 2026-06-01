PSG victory reignites France’s public order battle as arrests near 900

Celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League triumph quickly gave way to scenes of violence across France, with nearly 900 arrests, 180 injured police officers and one death. The unrest has reopened a familiar political fault line: how to protect public celebrations without allowing disorder to take over.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory should have been a moment of national celebration. Instead, it has once again plunged France into a heated debate over public order after widespread violence erupted during festivities across Paris and several other cities.

According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, nearly 900 people were arrested nationwide following the final, a figure 45% higher than during last year’s celebrations. Authorities also reported around 180 injured police officers, while incidents included looting, vandalism, vehicles set on fire and clashes with law enforcement.

President Emmanuel Macron, who welcomed the victorious team to the Élysée Palace on Sunday, praised PSG as an “immense pride” for France but condemned what he described as “unspeakable” violence.

“This is not football, this is not sport, this is not what we love,” he declared.

Why celebrations repeatedly become security challenges

The events have highlighted a recurring dilemma for French authorities. Major sporting victories attract huge crowds eager to celebrate, yet a relatively small number of troublemakers can quickly transform festive gatherings into scenes of disorder.

For police forces, the challenge is particularly complex. Large crowds make it difficult to isolate violent individuals without imposing restrictions on thousands of peaceful supporters. At the same time, residents, businesses and transport users often bear the consequences when city centres are disrupted by vandalism and clashes.

The government argues that significant preventive measures were already in place. More than 22,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed across France, including thousands in the Paris region, reflecting concerns based on previous PSG celebrations that had also ended in violence.

A political divide over law and order

As often happens after episodes of urban unrest, the political reaction quickly exposed deep divisions.

On the left, figures from La France Insoumise warned against what they view as excessive policing and argued that public celebrations should not be overshadowed by a security-first approach. They insist that the actions of a minority should not justify restrictions affecting the wider public.

On the right and far right, the response was markedly different. National Rally leader Jordan Bardella denounced what he described as state weakness in the face of rioters, arguing that repeated episodes of violence reveal a failure to enforce public order effectively.

Between these positions, the government is attempting to strike a balance. While condemning the violence in the strongest terms, ministers also seek to avoid the perception that public celebrations must be heavily restricted or that authorities have lost control of public spaces.

The broader question facing France

Beyond the immediate controversy, the unrest raises a broader issue that resurfaces after almost every major sporting success in France: can collective celebrations remain open, spontaneous and popular while guaranteeing public safety?

For supporters, football victories are moments of shared joy and national pride. For residents and business owners affected by damage and disruption, the same events can become a source of anxiety and frustration.

The coming days will provide another test. With PSG celebrations continuing at official gathering points, authorities will face renewed scrutiny over their ability to protect festivities without turning city centres into heavily controlled security zones.

The debate over public order is therefore unlikely to fade with the final whistle. Instead, PSG’s historic triumph has once again become a symbol of a wider French dilemma: how to preserve freedom of celebration while preventing a minority from turning public joy into public disorder.