Trump extends Iran ceasefire, yet blockade enforcement persists

Donald Trump has announced the extension of a fragile ceasefire with Iran, citing a request from Pakistan and saying he is awaiting what he called a “unified proposal” from Tehran.

The decision comes as a two-week truce nears expiration and diplomatic efforts appear increasingly uncertain.

Trump said the ceasefire would remain in place until Iran submits a proposal and negotiations are concluded “one way or the other.”

He also confirmed that the US military blockade of Iranian ports will continue despite the pause in fighting.

At the same time, the White House has postponed a planned visit by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan, where a second round of talks involving Iran had been expected.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier Tuesday that Tehran has not yet decided whether to participate in the Pakistan talks, adding that it will only engage if discussions are deemed productive.

Mounting casualties across the region

The conflict has already taken a heavy toll, with reports of at least 3,375 deaths in Iran and more than 2,290 in Lebanon.

Additional casualties include 23 fatalities in Israel, as well as deaths reported in Gulf Arab states.

Military losses have also been recorded among Israeli and US forces deployed in the wider region.

Military displays signal rising tension

As diplomatic uncertainty grew, Iranian state television broadcast footage of hard-line gatherings in Tehran, where members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were seen displaying a ballistic missile mounted on a mobile launcher, alongside armed personnel.

The missile, identified in reports as a Qadr-type system, has previously been used in strikes involving cluster munitions.

In a televised statement, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any attack would be met with immediate retaliation against pre-designated targets, threatening stronger responses against both the United States and Israel.

Fragile truce under pressure

With diplomacy stalled and military rhetoric escalating, both sides continue to signal readiness to resume hostilities if no agreement is reached before the ceasefire expires.