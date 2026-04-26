Trump unharmed as gunman fires shots toward White House correspondents’ dinner

President Donald Trump was uninjured and other top White House officials were evacuated from an annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association on Saturday night after an unspecified threat.

There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law enforcement official said a shooter had opened fire. Authorities said the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and other guests were seated.

It was not immediately clear what happened. The event was scrapped and will be rescheduled. The FBI said the shooter is in custody and that its Washington field office is responding to the shooting.

Trump struck a somber tone as he addressed reporters at the White House, saying being president is “a dangerous profession” and that attempted violence against him is “part of the job.”

The president commended the Secret Service and suggested that the shooter wasn’t close to breaching the ballroom where Trump was seated on stage at the time of the incident.