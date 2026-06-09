Somali referee Omar Aytan denied entry to US ahead of World Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan is out of the World Cup after being barred from entering the United States.

Without naming him, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Monday that a Somali national set to referee during the tournament was “determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.”

FIFA confirmed later Monday that Artan wouldn't be able to train and officiate at the World Cup.

In a statement, FIFA said it was not involved in the immigration processes and was informed by authorities that Artan's “status will not be changed at present.”

“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country," football's governing body said.

Artan, who was named Africa’s best referee last year, reportedly had a valid entry visa despite Somalia being under a US travel ban.

Somali officials decried the move, saying it “undermines football’s commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play.”

FIFA confirmed the news and said it was not involved in the immigration process.

Several support staff from Iran’s national team have also been barred from entering the US, while Iraqi striker Ayman Hussein was held at Chicago airport for several hours before being allowed in.

In a statement, Artan thanked “the football family for their messages” and wished his colleagues "all the best success during the World Cup."

“Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career," Artan said in the statement. “I would like to thank FIFA and (the African federation) for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future."

This year’s tournament is being hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. It kicks off on Thursday in Mexico City.