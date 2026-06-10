Malawian migrants in South Africa prepare for repatriation as protests continue

Hundreds of Malawian migrants in Durban prepared to be repatriated on Tuesday, driven out by a growing wave of xenophobic violence sweeping South Africa.

Malawi says its planning to repatriate about 3,000 of its nationals. In the meantime, many Malawians and other foreigners have been left with nothing.

Foreign nationals in the country have reported intimidation and beatings by mobs going door-to-door, telling them to leave by the end of June.

"As you know, the foreigners have been put a deadline to be out of the country," says Mohammed Hussein, a community member helping migrants.

"A lot of these guys don't have papers. They are illegal foreigners. Some were forced out of their houses, shops and whatnot, so we're here as a humanitarian act. The community is here to give the basic essentials, food, clothing.“

The June 30 cut off has no official backing but for foreigners, the deadline looms large.

"They told us that on 30 June, if we are still here on 30 June, it will be a disaster," says Matthews Kadkala, a Malawian migrant. "So we decided before 30 June, we must have to move. And others they started already, they started fighting with us.”

President Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday in an effort to calm the situation and reassure the public. But it’s done little to quell the protests. Instead, more and more countries are working to bring their citizens home.