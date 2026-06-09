Ramaphosa warning to vigilantes fails to quell South Africa's anti-migrant protests

Hundreds of anti-migrant protesters marched through a township outside Johannesburg on Monday, a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged action against groups accused of fuelling xenophobic violence.

South Africa has seen recurring bouts of anti-migrant violence, with protests intensifying this year after vigilante groups ordered undocumented foreigners to leave by June 30.

Chanting and singing as they moved through Kwa-Thema, a township about 40 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg, protesters called for tougher government action against illegal immigration.

"We want the government to implement the laws and go and build a wall on the border. Stop these people from flocking into the country. That is simple," said lead campaigner Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

The march was peaceful even though some participants carrying sticks and others waved placards reading "Go home."

Similar marches involving dozens of people were reported elsewhere, including in the Western Cape and Limpopo provinces, in what appears to be a spreading push against undocumented migrants that is being spearheaded by several xenophobic groups.

At least two Mozambican citizens have been killed in the latest wave of unrest and several countries, including Mozambique and Ghana, have organised the return of some of their citizens.

Ramaphosa acknowledged public concerns over illegal immigration but warned that the authorities would not tolerate anyone taking the law into their own hands.

"We will and must not allow groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilise our country through inciting lawlessness and violence," he said in a national address late on Sunday.

No-one, he said "is allowed, for example, to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality."

"There is no space for xenophobia, racism, sexism, Afrophobia or any other forms of intolerance in South Africa."

'Criminal agendas'

"We will act against forces who are exploiting the concerns of our people about illegal immigration to further their own political, personal or criminal agendas," the president said.

Organisers of the protests responded swiftly, saying they were encouraged that Ramaphosa had put the issue on the national agenda but vowed to press ahead with their campaign.

"We respect him as a leader and we hope he will deliver another speech that is directed to the problems that we have," said Ndabandaba.

South Africa, one of Africa's leading economies, is home to more than three million foreigners, just over five percent of the population.

Unemployment is running at more than 30 percent, fuelling tensions with migrant workers.

In the worst violence against immigrants in the last two decades, 62 people were killed in 2008.

Violent clashes also erupted in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

A pastor holds a wooden cross during an anti-xenophobia march in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 17, 2025 Alfonso Nqunjana/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

Last month, hundreds of foreign nationals, including citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Somalia, sought protection in the eastern port city of Durban, saying locals had gone door-to-door ordering them to leave by the end of the month.

On April 24, the ministry of police issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns the recent xenophobic acts of violence and intimidation directed at Ghanaian nationals and other foreign nationals."

"These actions are not only unlawful but they stand in direct opposition to the values of dignity, equality and human rights upon which our democracy is founded.

"South Africa is a constitutional state governed by the rule of law. No individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of grievances or frustrations."

Ghana has arranged repatriation flights for hundreds of nationals, while Malawi and Mozambique organised buses to bring people home.

More than 600 Ghanaians were processed for departure over the weekend, South Africa's border authority said on Monday, taking the tally of those who have left to 995.

The first group of Nigerians is due to leave on Wednesday.

Kenya, Lesotho and Zimbabwe are among several countries that have urged their citizens in South Africa to exercise caution