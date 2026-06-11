Nigerian nationals in South Africa repatriated amid growing anti-migrant tensions

Nigerian nationals fleeing the wave of anti-immigrant tensions sweeping South Africa arrived at Johannesburg airport on Wednesday for repatriation.

For weeks, groups armed with sticks, whips and shields have marched through parts of the country demanding that foreigners with no papers leave by the end of the month.

"You are walking on the streets and a fellow citizen can stop you and ask for your papers," says Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, Nigerian Consul General in South Africa. "People have been harmed, businesses have been looted so basically the opportunity has been presented, come home."

This isn’t the first time South Africa has turned on its migrant population. In 2008, more than 60 people were killed what rights groups have called xenophobic attacks on foreigners. Since then, anti-migrant riots and protests have continued to occur.

"The experience that I have here in South Africa is terrible," says Nigerian national Ona Charles. "I am 14 years here in South Africa since going up and down, up and down, not stable. So I rather give up for me to go home with my life than going home with injuries."

'Undesirable'

Nigerians and other foreigners being repatriated will be barred from returning to South Africa for several years, an immigration official explained:

"(We) put them on a stop list, so they will all be declared what we call 'undesirable', it's provided for in the immigration act and when we declare them undesirable obviously it will be about a five year ban before they can come back to South Africa.”

As the richest country in the region, South Africa has traditionally attracted migrants from neighbouring countries. But with unemployment above 30 percent, anti-migrant groups have blamed foreigners for taking jobs and putting pressure on public services.