Young riders join Ebola awareness drive in eastern DRC

Dozens of motorcycle taxi drivers joined health officials in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to spread Ebola awareness amid rising infections and persistent misinformation. The campaign aims to rebuild trust, encourage prevention, and counter scepticism surrounding the deadly outbreak.

Wearing white "Stop Ebola" T-shirts and carrying public health messages, dozens of motorcycle taxi drivers rode through the streets of Bunia and Rwampara on Wednesday as part of an awareness caravan organized with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The initiative comes as authorities intensify efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak that has already claimed more than 115 lives and infected nearly 600 people in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The awareness campaign seeks to reach communities where misinformation and distrust continue to undermine public health measures.

Fighting scepticism and denial

Health officials say one of the biggest challenges facing the Ebola response is the persistence of scepticism among local populations.

“There has been a lot of scepticism and people still deny the existence of the disease,” said Jacques Maliro, WHO's Risk Communication and Community Engagement Officer. “The aim is really to raise awareness and mobilise the public.”

Rumours circulating in some communities have discouraged residents from seeking medical assistance or following health recommendations.

At the beginning of the outbreak, some religious leaders reportedly told worshippers that the disease was not real and that faith alone would protect them.

Families share painful losses

For many participants in the awareness caravan, the threat posed by Ebola is deeply personal.

Motorcyclist Mastaki Mumbere said the growing number of deaths has left many residents frightened.

“We’ve seen several people die from this disease,” he said. “Many people are dying, and that really scares us.”

Another participant, Josue Mbabona, said he had already lost three relatives, including his pastor and a cousin.

“This disease is real,” he said. “Those who don’t believe it should know that it’s real.”

Attacks and insecurity complicate response

The outbreak response has been further complicated by violence against health workers and ongoing insecurity in eastern Congo.

Residents in affected areas have launched attacks on health facilities, sometimes demanding the bodies of deceased relatives despite strict burial protocols designed to prevent transmission.

More than 520 incidents affecting healthcare operations have been recorded, according to WHO officials.

Armed conflicts involving multiple rebel groups have also limited access to some communities, making surveillance, treatment, and contact tracing more difficult.

Shortages add to challenges

Beyond security concerns, response efforts are facing shortages of critical supplies. Residents and local officials in Bunia have reported insufficient access to water, a major obstacle to promoting regular handwashing, one of the key preventive measures against Ebola.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, a rare form of Ebola for which no approved vaccine or treatment currently exists.

Hope for a vaccine

Scientists are working to develop vaccines against the Bundibugyo virus, with three candidates currently under development.

Africa's leading public health agency has said it hopes to have both a vaccine and treatment available before the end of the year.

For residents such as student David Kasimwa, a vaccine cannot come soon enough.

“This disease has disrupted many activities,” he said. “We are no longer able to travel freely because we are afraid.”

As the outbreak continues to spread across Ituri and neighbouring provinces, health officials are counting on community mobilization efforts like the motorcycle caravan to help save lives and slow transmission.