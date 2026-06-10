Artists use music to raise Ebola awareness as cases rise in DRC

As Ebola continues to spread across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, claiming more than 100 lives, two artists in the city of Bunia are turning to music as a weapon against the outbreak. Through songs and community outreach, they hope to combat misinformation and encourage preventive measures.

Inside a recording studio in Bunia, the epicentre of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, singer Wedy's Sarah and slam poet Musa Tabaro Ghislain are lending their voices to the fight against the deadly virus.

The pair recently recorded awareness songs aimed at educating communities about Ebola prevention and encouraging people to follow public health guidelines.

“We're not doctors, but we hope to make a difference in the face of the Ebola epidemic,” said Wedy's Sarah. “Everyone listens to music, and through this music we can raise awareness.”

Taking the message beyond the studio

For the artists, the campaign does not end with recording sessions. After leaving the studio, they visited local markets to engage directly with traders and residents, discussing ways to protect themselves from infection.

Ghislain said the objective is to encourage people to adopt preventive measures before the disease reaches their families or communities.

“We shouldn't wait until the disease affects us or those around us,” he said. “Everyone should take the necessary precautions and follow the advice given by doctors.”

Their messages focus on basic protective measures, including regular handwashing, wearing masks when necessary and maintaining distance in crowded places.

A battle against fear and misinformation

Health authorities continue to face major challenges in containing the outbreak. Skepticism among some residents, attacks on health workers and ongoing insecurity in affected regions have complicated response efforts.

The outbreak, declared on May 15, is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

Public health experts say community trust and awareness remain critical to slowing transmission, making local initiatives such as the artists’ campaign an important complement to medical interventions.

Outbreak continues to grow

According to the latest figures, more than 550 confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulting in at least 101 deaths and 19 recoveries.

The outbreak is concentrated in Ituri province, which accounts for more than 90 percent of infections, although cases have also been reported in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces and across the border in Uganda.

Health officials warn that the true number of infections may be significantly higher because the outbreak was detected weeks after it began and contact-tracing efforts remain incomplete.

As authorities race to contain the virus, artists like Wedy's Sarah and Musa Tabaro Ghislain are betting that music can help deliver a message that may save lives.