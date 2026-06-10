Netherlands: Marktweg in The Hague becomes iconic orange street for World Cup fever

Thousands of flags, banners and football-themed decorations now cover the street, reflecting support for the Dutch side, known as Oranje. On 9 June, locals and visitors gathered to admire displays featuring national team stars, Dutch lions and World Cup imagery. The colourful initiative has become a well-known tradition during major football tournaments and draws spectators from across the country.

The community project has taken around two months to complete and relies on the efforts of local volunteers. Organiser Danny van Dijk said residents welcomed the event, which helps bring neighbours together during a period marked by international uncertainty.

The Netherlands begin their Group F campaign against Japan in Dallas on Sunday before facing Sweden in Houston and Tunisia in Kansas City. Although the Dutch team has reached three World Cup finals, in 1974, 1978 and 2010, it has never lifted the trophy. For many on Marktweg, the decorations are as much about community pride as football, turning the street into one of the country's most recognisable fan destinations.