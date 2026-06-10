Netherlands: Marktweg in The Hague becomes iconic orange street for World Cup fever

Netherlands
Thousands of flags, banners and football-themed decorations now cover the street, reflecting support for the Dutch side, known as Oranje. On 9 June, locals and visitors gathered to admire displays featuring national team stars, Dutch lions and World Cup imagery. The colourful initiative has become a well-known tradition during major football tournaments and draws spectators from across the country.
The community project has taken around two months to complete and relies on the efforts of local volunteers. Organiser Danny van Dijk said residents welcomed the event, which helps bring neighbours together during a period marked by international uncertainty.
The Netherlands begin their Group F campaign against Japan in Dallas on Sunday before facing Sweden in Houston and Tunisia in Kansas City. Although the Dutch team has reached three World Cup finals, in 1974, 1978 and 2010, it has never lifted the trophy. For many on Marktweg, the decorations are as much about community pride as football, turning the street into one of the country's most recognisable fan destinations.
01:33
Somalis shocked by 'damaging' US decision to bar World Cup referee Omar Artan
01:02
Somali referee Omar Artan denied entry to US ahead of World Cup
01:59
Toronto prepares to welcome 300,000 World Cup visitors
01:21
Iranians express dismay and hope towards the national team ahead of World Cup
01:38
France stunned by Ivory Coast in World Cup warmup
Go to video
FIFA bans reusable bottles despite heat warnings ahead of 2026 World Cup