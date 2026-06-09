Spain: Thousands Gather as Pope Leo XIV Reaches Barcelona

The pontiff arrived at Barcelona-El Prat Airport at 12:45 local time after a stay in Madrid and was greeted by cheering worshippers lining the streets around the cathedral. During a midday prayer service, Leo addressed the faithful in both Catalan and Spanish, calling for unity and thanking residents for their patience, joy and commitment to the Christian faith. The visit includes the blessing of the newest tower of the Sagrada Familia Basilica, recognised as the world's tallest church. The Barcelona programme combines religious ceremonies with public events aimed at engaging local communities. Thousands attended the cathedral gathering, while an evening vigil with young people was scheduled at the city's Olympic Stadium. The visit comes as Barcelona continues to strengthen its position as a major destination for religious tourism and international events. Leo's stop in Catalonia will be followed by a two-day visit to the Canary Islands, concluding his first official trip to Spain as pope and reinforcing the Vatican's focus on outreach across different regions of the country.