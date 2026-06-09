Ukraine: Strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy kill three civilians and injure dozens

In Zaporizhzhia, regional authorities said two women were killed and 18 people were injured, including four children, after a strike hit a residential area. Emergency crews evacuated residents, treated the wounded and worked to extinguish fires sparked by the attack. Apartment blocks, homes, vehicles and market kiosks were damaged, while debris was scattered across nearby streets. Regional military administration chief Ivan Fedorov said the strike targeted civilian infrastructure and caused extensive destruction in the area. In northeastern Ukraine, a separate drone strike hit a five-storey residential building in the city of Konotop, in the Sumy region. Rescue teams used sniffer dogs and specialised equipment to search the rubble, pulling out survivors, while local officials said one elderly woman was killed and three people were injured, including a child. Russia said it had intercepted 310 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Ukraine's air force reported that Russian forces launched 155 drones, of which 124 were shot down or neutralised. The exchange underscores the continuing strain on civilian areas far from the front line.