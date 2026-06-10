U.S. calls for stricter travel controls as Ebola cases exceed 600

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda has surpassed 600 confirmed cases and claimed more than 100 lives, as health authorities warn that insecurity, resource shortages and travel restrictions are hampering efforts to contain the virus.

Confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda have climbed to 608, with 102 deaths recorded as of June 8, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The DRC remains the epicentre of the outbreak, reporting 589 confirmed cases after 45 new infections were detected within 24 hours. Uganda reported no new confirmed cases during the same period.

Health officials believe the real number of infections could be higher due to underreporting and challenges in accessing affected communities.

Response efforts face major obstacles

Africa CDC says the outbreak response is being hindered by severe operational constraints across several affected regions.

Many health facilities lack basic necessities, including potable water, protective equipment, decontamination materials and functioning incinerators. Authorities have also reported shortages of ambulances and mounting pressure on health workers, some of whom remain unpaid.

Poor road infrastructure and persistent insecurity are further complicating efforts to reach patients and monitor contacts.

Community trust remains a challenge

Public health officials have identified low levels of community trust as one of the most significant barriers to controlling the outbreak.

Africa CDC warned that misinformation and reluctance to cooperate with health teams are undermining surveillance, case detection and safe burial practices.

The agency has called for stronger community engagement and risk communication campaigns to improve public cooperation and reduce transmission.

Travel restrictions fuel debate

The outbreak has also triggered international tensions over travel policies.

According to reports, the United States has urged several European countries, including Belgium, to adopt stricter entry restrictions for travellers from the DRC and Uganda ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Washington already bars entry to most travellers who have recently visited the affected countries, citing concerns over the potential spread of the virus during the tournament.

Belgium rejects entry ban request

Belgian authorities have indicated they do not intend to impose an entry ban on travellers from the affected countries.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said Belgium would continue to follow guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Instead of travel bans, Belgian authorities are focusing on health screening measures and preparedness plans, including quarantine protocols and designated treatment facilities for suspected cases.

No vaccine for current strain

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a less common variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The virus spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals and can cause severe symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea and internal bleeding.

The WHO has classified the outbreak as an international public health emergency, while Africa CDC has urged governments and partners to intensify support for surveillance, rapid response teams and infection prevention measures.

Race to contain the outbreak

Health authorities warn that the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the outbreak can be brought under control.

Africa CDC has identified several immediate priorities, including strengthening contact tracing, improving infection prevention measures, supporting safe burials and deploying rapid response teams to high-risk areas.

With cases continuing to rise and logistical challenges mounting, officials say a coordinated international response will be essential to prevent further spread across the region and beyond.