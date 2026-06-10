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IMF approves $250 million credit facility for Rwanda to offset pressure of Mid-East war

The International Monetary Fund and The World Bank buildings, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Rwanda

The International Monetary Fund says it’s approved a new $250 million extended credit facility for Rwanda.

The 38-month programme is aimed at helping the country sustain growth and protect social and development spending as it faces tougher economic conditions.

Rwanda’s economy remains resilient, the IMF said, but warned risks from the war in the Middle East “could weigh on growth, inflation, external balance and debt.”

The country’s economy grew by 9.4 percent in 2025—much higher than expected. But high international oil and fertiliser prices are fueling inflation and fiscal pressures, cutting growth to below 6.8 percent for 2026.

The Fund urged Kigali to focus on increasing revenue sources, improving public investment management, and enhancing monitoring of capital spending.

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