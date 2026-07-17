DRC: Uvira's displaced lose hope as US ultimatum on Rwanda troops expires

After a US ultimatum expires, displaced people in Uvira are losing hope as the situation remains unchanged.

July 15 marked the expiration of the US ultimatum demanding the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). But on the ground, no significant changes have been observed. Fighting continues across parts of South Kivu, while thousands of displaced people who had hoped for a quick return to their villages have once again been left disappointed.

In Uvira, where families displaced by fighting in the territories of Fizi, Mwenga, and the High and Mid Plateaus have sought refuge, the expiration of the ultimatum has been met with deep frustration. Displaced residents say the deadline has brought neither improved security nor any concrete prospect of returning home.

"As a displaced person, when I heard that Rwanda was going to withdraw its forces from the DRC, I was truly happy. But when we saw that the withdrawal had not happened, we became worried again, fearing more violence, especially rape," said Furaha Nyota, who fled Katogota.

FILE - M23 rebels escort government soldiers and police who surrendered to an undisclosed location in Goma, Democratic republic of the Congo, Jan. 30, 2025. Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.

Like many others, she had hoped that diplomatic pressure from Washington would help de-escalate the conflict. Instead, continued fighting has dashed those expectations.

"We were happy when we heard the news. We thought everyone would be able to return home and live in peace. But today we are told that Rwanda is still on the front line. That is very painful for us," said Prince Katenza, a displaced resident from the Ruzizi Plain.

Conditions in displacement sites remain extremely difficult. Beyond humanitarian assistance, displaced families say their greatest need is a lasting return to peace.

"We urge the United States to ensure that these agreements requiring Rwanda to withdraw its troops from the DRC are implemented. If Ugandan troops are also present, they should withdraw as well so that we can finally have peace. We have suffered enough. We are exhausted. We do not want war anymore," said Jeanne Badesire, another displaced resident.

For these communities, restoring security remains the top priority so they can return to villages they were forced to abandon months ago.

President Donald Trump stands with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved

Calls for action

For several observers, the expiration of the ultimatum without any noticeable progress raises questions about the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC.

According to independent conflict resolution analyst Mapenzi Manyebwa, the international community must now move beyond statements and take concrete action.

"Major international institutions, including the African Union, the European Union, the United States and the United Nations, must step up and fully assume their responsibilities to help build lasting peace in the Great Lakes region," he said.

As fighting continues in several parts of South Kivu, including Fizi territory and the High and Mid Plateaus of Minembwe, the lack of change following the July 15 deadline has raised questions about what steps the United States will take next regarding its ultimatum.

For civilians, the issue now goes beyond diplomatic timelines. They are looking for concrete measures that will improve security and create the conditions for a safe return to their communities. Until new diplomatic initiatives emerge, displaced people in Uvira remain in limbo, waiting as a conflict that continues to disrupt their lives shows no sign of ending.