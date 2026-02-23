Trade and hope return to Uvira after DRC-Burundi border reopens

Closed for more than two months, the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi reopened this Monday, February 23, ending a period of isolation and uncertainty for thousands of residents.

In Uvira, a strategic city on the shores of Lake Tanganyika, life is gradually returning to normal.

Bujumbura’s decision to close the border post followed the takeover of Uvira by the AFC/M23, amid particularly tense security conditions. From the early hours of the morning, a dense crowd gathered at the Kavimvira crossing on the Congolese side and at Gatumba on the Burundian side.

Traders, transporters, students, and families separated by the crisis crossed the barrier, visibly relieved.

Motorcycle taxis resumed their rotations, bicycles loaded with goods reappeared, and cross-border trade — the economic lifeline of Uvira — restarted.

“I am very happy, because for a long time we were looking for a way to return home, but it was not possible,” said Dalili Mussa, a Congolese citizen who had been stranded in Burundi during the closure

Like him, many families had sought refuge across the border, fleeing insecurity. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the advance of M23 rebels in South Kivu province caused a significant influx of Congolese refugees into Burundi.

The reopening of the border now offers the possibility of gradual returns.

Aline Safi, a Congolese refugee, still remembers the hours of panic: “We were in the house with the children when the crackling of bullets and bombs began. That’s when we decided to flee to Burundi so as not to become victims.”

Today, she once again sets foot on Uvira’s soil with hope of rebuilding her life. For more than two months, the suspension of cross-border activities severely affected the local economy. Uvira largely depends on informal trade and daily exchanges with Gatumba. The interruption of traffic led to rising prices, shortages of certain basic goods, and significant income losses for households.

“The reopening of the border is a great joy for us and for all the residents of Uvira,” said Bosco Amani, a trader. “Even in Gatumba, there is celebration. Motorcycles and bicycles are moving. I even saw students leaving their schools to come celebrate at the border.”

Announced the day before by the governor of South Kivu, this reopening marks a symbolic and economic turning point for the region. But beyond the euphoria, residents remain cautious.

The scars of recent clashes are still visible, and stability remains fragile. For many, what matters now is that the border remains open and that both Congolese and Burundian authorities work to ensure security and freedom of movement.

In Uvira, hope is reborn to the rhythm of footsteps once again crossing Kavimvira — a tangible sign of a gradual return to normalcy.