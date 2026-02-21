Eastern DR Congo situation 'catastrophic', says visiting EU commissioner

EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib visited Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as part of a regional tour urging respect for international humanitarian law, describing the situation amid ongoing fighting as "catastrophic".

The European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management ended a tour of the Great Lakes region in Goma on Friday, and called for awareness regarding the humanitarian situation in the region.

It was the first time a European delegation travelled to the city of Goma since it was taken by M23/AFC rebels during a rapid offensive in January 2025.

The Commissioner, visiting hospitals and talking to officials in Goma, warned that "there are increasing and flagrant violations of international humanitarian law."

Lahbib met with Congolese president Félix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa and also had a meeting with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in Kigali.

In Goma, she held talks with representatives from the M23/AFC and said that there were signs that the movement wanted to go "forwards, towards dialogue, peace, towards a ceasefire". These comments came as the M23 reportedly agreed to release prisoners it had taken from the Wazalendo militia and the Congolese armed forces.