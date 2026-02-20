France denies deploying troops to DRC, says army is training Congolese forces

France has denied deploying troops to the DRC after a photo earlier this week appeared to show French soldiers in Kisangani.

The country’s embassy in Kinshasa said the French army is involved in training Congolese armed forces - known as the FARDC - as part of a standard bilateral cooperation effort, in place since 2022.

The northeastern city of Kisangani is a major hub for the Congolese military’s drone and logistics operations.

The embassy said the French army’s mission is focused on training Congo’s jungle battalions and is expected to continue until the end of next month.

Belgian forces are also training FARDC soldiers as part of the European Peace Facility.

Last year, more than 1,000 FARDC soldiers received training from MONUSCO peacekeepers aimed at protecting civilians from armed groups in Ituri, as well as in North and South Kivu.