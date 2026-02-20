Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

France denies deploying troops to DRC, says army is training Congolese forces

FARDC Congolese government troops patrol near Minova Congo, some 40 mms south-west of Goma, Thursday Nov. 29, 2012.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2012 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

France has denied deploying troops to the DRC after a photo earlier this week appeared to show French soldiers in Kisangani.

The country’s embassy in Kinshasa said the French army is involved in training Congolese armed forces - known as the FARDC - as part of a standard bilateral cooperation effort, in place since 2022.

The northeastern city of Kisangani is a major hub for the Congolese military’s drone and logistics operations.

The embassy said the French army’s mission is focused on training Congo’s jungle battalions and is expected to continue until the end of next month.

Belgian forces are also training FARDC soldiers as part of the European Peace Facility.

Last year, more than 1,000 FARDC soldiers received training from MONUSCO peacekeepers aimed at protecting civilians from armed groups in Ituri, as well as in North and South Kivu.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..