France: Over 250 migrants cross Channel to England as calm seas return

At least four flimsy craft set off on Tuesday, each with around fifty people on board. Observers counted more than 250 men, women and children taking advantage of the first long stretch of calm weather this year. Some migrants had waited behind the dunes before running towards the water as the boats approached from offshore. Others stood in the shallows for minutes, anxious not to miss their chance. This method, known as the taxi boat, allows smugglers to launch from less monitored spots and collect passengers quickly. A fifth boat was seen already full. Later in the morning, the maritime gendarmerie intercepted another craft near Dunkirk and handed those on board to border police. It was only the second known interception under a new French policy announced after talks with the United Kingdom. Around 1,500 to 2,000 migrants are thought to be living in camps near Calais and Dunkirk. British figures show more than 41,000 arrivals by small boat in 2025, a record since 2022. At least 29 people died last year attempting the crossing.