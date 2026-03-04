India: Holi brings colour and crowds nationwide

The holiday falls on the last full moon of the lunar month and signals the end of winter. Across cities and villages, people dressed in white stepped into the streets and covered one another in bright powders and coloured water. In Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat, thousands met at the Swaminarayan Temple. They danced to traditional Gujarati music and soaked each other in pink, yellow and green pigments. Families shared sweets, children ran through clouds of colour, and strangers greeted one another with laughter. Holi carries a religious meaning as well. It honours the love of Krishna and Radha and symbolises the victory of good over evil. For many, it is also a moment to reset, to leave behind old tensions and welcome a new season. Though rooted in India, Holi is observed across South Asia and by diaspora communities worldwide. The mood is festive, but the message is simple. Renewal, joy and human connection matter.