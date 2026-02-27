Welcome to Africanews

Brazil races to find survivors after deadly Minas Gerais floods

In Juiz de Fora, excavator operator Everaldo de Almeida said crews must work slowly while clearing mud in Parque Jardim Burnier, where homes collapsed and victims remain buried. He explained that a lack of care could damage bodies still trapped under debris. More than 5,000 residents have left their homes as fresh rainfall raises fears of new disasters. Rescue teams and neighbours are searching for missing people while others briefly return to damaged areas to recover belongings and pets. Authorities warn that further rain is expected through the weekend, complicating recovery efforts in a region repeatedly hit by extreme weather linked by scientists to climate change.

